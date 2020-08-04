Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Three persons were interrogated after a 75-year-old woman, suffering from memory loss, was allegedly raped by an unknown person at a village near Kolenchery in Ernakulam district, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident happened on Sunday.

"A 75-year-old woman, suffering from memory loss, was allegedly raped by an unknown person at a village near Kolenchery in Ernakulam district on Sunday. State Women's Commission took suo moto cognizance of the case. Three persons interrogated so far," Kochi Police said.

Police said that ''the efforts are on to identify the culprit who allegedly sexually assaulted the woman on Sunday evening.''

Doctors at Kolenchery Medical College hospital, where the elderly woman was subjected to emergency surgery, confirmed that she was raped. Injuries were inflicted on private parts using a sharp object, they said. (ANI)

