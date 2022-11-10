Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 10 (ANI): Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operatives, who were arrested on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, were sent to six-day police remand, said police on Thursday.

The Jammu Police busted a terror module of Jaish-e-Mohammad and arrested three operatives Mohammad Yaseen, Farhan Farooq and Farooq Ahmed.

The Police had also recovered three AK-56 rifles, six grenades, one pistol, nine magazines and 191 rounds from their possession.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

