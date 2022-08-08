Jaipur, Aug 8 (PTI) Three people, including a minor, were killed and 11 others injured after a speeding private bus overturned in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place in the Bichhiwara area on the Udaipur-Gujarat national highway, they said.

Two of the three deceased were identified as Kalyan Singh (28) and Nidhi Jatav (10), the police said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable, they said.

