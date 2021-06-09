Dantewada, Jun 9 (PTI) Three people, including a teenaged girl, were killed and 13 others injured after a tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, a police official said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday night when the victims, hailing from Renganar village, were returning after attending a wedding in Badegudra village located neaby, he said.

The vehicle overturned between Badegudra and Mopal villages under Kuakonda police station limits.

Two persons, identified as Rama Telami and Raju Telami, died on the spot, the official said.

After being alerted, a police team reached the spot and shifted 14 injured people to a local hospital.

Out of them, a 17-year-old girl, identified as Rina Tati, succumbed to her injuries during treatment, the official said.

A case was registered in connection with the incident, he added.

