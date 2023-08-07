Shillong, Aug 7 (PTI) Three persons were killed and two others injured after a truck in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on Monday, police said.

The accident happened around midnight when the truck was heading towards Laitlyngkot from Pynursla town, they said.

Also Read | Liver and Kidney Transplant To Start at PGIMS, Rohtak Soon, Says Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij.

"Three bodies were pulled out of the gorge today afternoon," a police officer told PTI.

After the accident, B Khongkliam, who was travelling in the truck, somehow managed to get out of it, climb around 300 feet to reach the road and call the police.

Also Read | India Emerges As Prime Target of Hacktivism Due to Religious Motivations Globally, Says Report.

He is at present undergoing treatment at the Shillong Civil Hospital.

Another person is still stuck at the spot, police said, adding that work is on to rescue him.

It is suspected that there were some glitches in the truck and coupled with low visibility due to heavy rains and fog the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the gorge, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)