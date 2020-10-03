Medininagar, Oct 3 (PTI) Three people were killed and four others injured in lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Saturday, officials said.

Ramdhuni Mehta, 37, was working in the farm in Shamudih village in Hussainabad when he was killed in a lightning strike, they said.

Also Read | CBI Probe Ordered in Hathras Case by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In Bhikhi village in Chhatarpur block, a group of boys was playing at a ground when lightning struck. Two of them died on the spot, while four others were injured, officials said.

Those killed have been identified as Kanchan Kumar (18) and Sonu (16), they said.

Also Read | SOPs Issued For Maharashtra Restaurants: 50% Occupancy, Only Asymptomatic Customers Allowed; Check Full List.

The injured are being treated at the Chhatarpur Hospital and their conditions are stated to be critical, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)