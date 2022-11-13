Ludhiana, Nov 13 (PTI) Three people were killed and four others seriously injured when two cars collided with each other near Samrala, about 40 kms from here on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh national highway, police said on Sunday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Paramjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the three deceased are Sarabjit Singh ( 44 ), his wife Ramandeep Kaur ( 40 ) and another family member Charanjit Kaur (38).

They belonged to the nearby town of Machiwara. They were travelling in a white car on Saturday night when the accident took place. The four who were injured were coming from Chandigarh side in another car. They were rushed to a hospital with multiple injuries. The injured belong to Kotkapura town.

