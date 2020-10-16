Koraput, Oct 16 (PTI) At least three labourers were killed and six others critically injured in a blast at a stone quarry in Odisha's Rayagada district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Okiloguda in Gunupur police station area in the afternoon when the labourers were loading stone chips on a tractor and suddenly blasting rocked the quarry, killing three of them instantly, they said.

Six other workers were seriously injured after being hit by boulders and stone pieces, following the blast, they added.

Among those killed are two women, police said.

A police team immediately rushed to the site and the injured labourers were shifted to the Gunupur hospital, said Saravana Vivek M, the superintendent of police.

An investigation has been started to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident, he said.

