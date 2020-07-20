Pithoragarh (Uttrakhand) [India], July 20 (ANI): Three people in the Madkot village lost their lives while eight people from a neighbouring village are missing following a cloudburst, according to the District Magistrate Pithoragarh V K Jogdande.

"A rescue team is present at the spot," said Jogdande.

Also Read | Cloud Burst in Uttarakhand: 3 Dead, 8 Missing After Cloud Burst in Pithoragarh.

More information is awaited.

Last week, a cloudburst and heavy rains wreaked havoc in Kansari village in the Kedarnath valley. (ANI)

Also Read | Illegal Religious Structures Cannot be Protected Under Article 25, Says Karnataka High Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)