Baripada (Odisha), Sep 16 (PTI) Three persons were killed and nine others injured when an auto-rickshaw carrying them was hit by a truck in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday, police said.

Some tribal students and their guardians were going to Suliapada from Dhokota village to collect free ration when the truck dashed into their three-wheeler on National Highway 49 near Bangiriposi, they said.

Two persons, identified as Faguram Hembram (14) and Mansingh Marandi (35), died on the spot, while Manku Marandi (45), mother of a student, succumbed to her injuries at the PRM Medical College and Hospital here, Bangiriposi police station inspector in-charge Dayanidhi Das said.

Police along with the fire brigade personnel took the injured persons to Bangiriposi Community Health Centre (CHC).

They were shifted to the hospital later, the officer said.

The driver and the helper of the truck were detained, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

As schools across Odisha remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government has made arrangements for free distribution of rice under the mid-day meal programme to the tribal school students.

