Muzaffarnagar, Oct 7 (PTI) A man and two women were crushed to death when a speedy truck hit the motorcycle they were travelling on in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Bhesana village under Budhana police station limits, they said.

Also Read | Nav Tejaswini Yojana: Maharashtra Govt to Create Rs 523 Crore Fund for Scheme for Rural Women.

The deceased were identified as Shahin (60), Nagma (20) and Khalid (25), police said.

The said the incident took place when victims were returning to Kalyanpur village from Budhana hospital on the motorcycle.

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: 15-Year-Old Abducted, Gang-Raped in Barmer District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)