New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Three persons were killed in an accident between a car and a tractor in west Delhi's Moti Nagar early on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place in front of the Kirti Nagar metro station around 1.30 am, they said.

Later, information was received from the Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital in Moti Nagar that Rajesh Sharma (32), Tarun Gupta (42) and Charandeep Singh (38), all residents of Pandav Nagar, were declared brought dead while Parveen Singh (38), a resident of Jhilmil, was under treatment and not fit for statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said.

He said that the accident took place on a road from Moti Nagar to Patel Nagar on the Shadipur flyover.

Police said that an FIR has been registered and the bodies have been shifted to the DDU hospital for autopsy. Further investigation is underway, they added.

