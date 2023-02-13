Sitapur, Feb 13 (PTI) Three people were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck on the Sidhauli-Biswa road, police said on Monday.

The accident happened late on Sunday night when they were returning home from a wedding ceremony, Circle Officer Sidhauli, Yaduvendra Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Anand Gupta and his uncles, Hanuman Prasad and Jitendra Pal, Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and a hunt is on to nab the truck driver, the CO said.

