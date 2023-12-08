Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], December 8 (ANI): Three leopard cubs that were found in a sugarcane field near Mysuru in Karnataka on Thursday have been handed over to the forest department, officials said on Friday.

These cubs were found by farmers working in the field on Thursday. Subsequently, the forest department officials were informed. Upon receiving information, a team of officials reached the spot and the cubs were handed over to them.

Earlier in July this year, two leopard cubs were rescued by the Wildlife Department from Haryana's Nuh district. The cubs were found by some kids who had gone to the forest for cattle grazing.

Some children had gone to the forest to graze their goats when they found these cubs. We will take them to the forest and try to reach their mother," an official with forest department had said.

The cubs were later handed over to the Wildlife Department. (ANI)

