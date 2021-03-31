Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], March 31 (ANI): Three Maoist cadres surrendered before the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Odisha's Malkangiri on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, SP Rishikesh Khilari informed that the three were part of the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of the CPI (Maoist).

"Out of three, two of them were working as Area Committee Members of AOBSZC Military Platoon and were carrying cash rewards of Rs 4 lakhs each on their heads. The other one was working as a party member of the Gumma AC under AOBSZC, and was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh," Khilari said.

He informed that the three would be provided training for their rehabilitation under the Odisha government's 'rehabilitation and re-settlement policy for surrendered Maoists'.

In the past two years, more than 20 active Maoist cadres have surrendered in Malkangiri, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)