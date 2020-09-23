Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], September 23 (ANI): Three Maoists including two women were gunned down in an exchange of fire at the Chennapuram forest range here on Wednesday, police said.

According to Sunil Dutt, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bhadradri Kothagudem district, the incident took place between Maoists and police when the police party conducting a combing operation in the Chennapuram forest range.

Police seized one 8mm rifle, explosive material, and one kit bag. (ANI)

