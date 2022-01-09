New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Delhi's three municipal corporations -- North, East and South -- have sealed 24 liquor shops till December 31 and 113 such establishments were served notices for violating municipal laws or the master plan 2021, civic authorities have said.

These shops were set up under the Delhi government's new excise policy, which came into force on November 17 last year, they said.

Under the new excise policy, the Delhi government has privatised retail liquor sale, allocating 849 vends across the city through a tendering process. It has quit the retail liquor sale.

The policy states that liquor stores will have at least 500 square feet area with a walk-in facility.

The BJP, which rules the three civic bodies in the city, has been opposing the new policy. The party's Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta has warned that if liquor shops, set up under the new excise policy, would be sealed if they do not conform to municipal laws.

Earlier in December 2021, Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta in a statement said that all three municipal corporations have been directed that if liquor shops under new excise policy are in non-conforming areas or are coming up in clear violation of master plan 2021, then those should be sealed with immediate effect.

"Cumulatively 24 liquor shops, which set up in violation of norms in different areas of the city, were sealed till December 31 by the respective civic bodies. The three corporations also issued notices against 113 other such establishments,” a senior civic official told PTI on Sunday.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Mukesh Suryan said any liquor shop set up in violation of municipal laws or the master plan will not be spared. "We have so far (till December 31) sent notices to 22 people and sealed six shops."

East Delhi civic body Mayor Shyam Sunder Agarwal said there were complaints from various sections of the society about liquor shops being set up near residential areas and in non-conforming areas.

"The East corporation has intensified action against such joints. The EDMC has, so far, sealed eight liquor shops and sent notices to 70 others. All such shops being opened in non-conforming areas will face stern action," he said.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said they have been receiving complaints about illegal liquor shops being opened.

"Following those complaints, we started sending notices and sealing illegally set up shops. Till now, 21 (liquor) shops have been sent notices and another 10 sealed," he said.

Gupta had on January 3 organised a massive protest against the new excise policy and "illegal" opening of shops.

