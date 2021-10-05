New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The police here have arrested three men after former north Delhi mayor Ravinder Gupta alleged they barged into his house in the heart of the city and threatened him and his family members with dire consequences for filing a complaint against builders for illegal construction.

Police said the arrested men have been identified as Bintu (34), Suresh (34) and Mohit (23), all residents of Haryana's Sonipat.

However, they said they are still investigating to find out their motive.

The three arrived at the Central Delhi's Karol Bagh residence of the former mayor on Monday evening and threatened him and his family, police said, adding the entire incident has been caught on camera.

According to an FIR filed in the case Monday, the three forcibly entered Gupta's house around 5 pm Monday and surrounded him for taking on some builders.

Gupta claimed the three were sent by the builders he had lodged complaints against for their alleged involvement in illegal construction.

"They pushed me and threatened to kill me and my family if I did not take back the complaints lodged against the three builders. I had filed a complaint against the alleged builders for engaging in illegal construction. They have duped many by selling illegal properties to public and these goons were also sent by the builders," Gupta alleged.

"They created a ruckus inside the house and one of them also asked their associates to bring a weapon from the vehicle outside to teach me a lesson. By then, someone immediately informed police and their associates who were waiting outside with weapons escaped from the spot in their vehicle," he further alleged.

Police, however, said investigation is underway to ascertain the motive of the three accused.

The three men were then arrested by the police team which reached the spot, police said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the DBG road police station under sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 120 B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, said the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, "We have arrested three men in connection with the incident and have taken them into police remand for further investigation into the matter."

