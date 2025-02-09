Imphal, Feb 9 (PTI) Manipur Police arrested three militants from Imphal West district, an officer said on Sunday.

Police arrested two militants of the banned United National Liberation Front (UNLF-Pambei) group from Narankonjil area of the district on Saturday.

Also Read | Delhi CM Atishi Marlena To Resign From Post at 11 AM Today As BJP Ends AAP's Decade-Long Rule, Retains Kalkaji Seat.

The two militants were involved in extortion activity and also in illegal smuggling of arms and ammunition, the officer said.

One .32 pistol and Rs 3,120 in cash was seized from their possession, he said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 9, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

One militant of the banned outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA) involved in extortion activity was arrested from Kangjabi Leirak Machin area on Saturday, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)