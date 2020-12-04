Chandigarh, Dec 4 (PTI) Three more deaths due to COVID-19 in Chandigarh brought the toll to 287, while 111 new cases took the infection tally to 17,828 on Friday, according to a medical bulletin.

The Union Territory has 928 active cases of the novel coronavirus, as of now, according to a medical bulletin.

Also Read | Moto G9 Power Smartphone to Be Launched in India on December 8; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

A total of 161 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 16,613, the bulletin said.

So far 1,49,019 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing and 1,30,367 of them tested negative while reports of 156 are awaited, it said.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir DDC Elections 2020: Militants Attack Apni Party Candidate Aneesul Islam Ganaie in Anantnag District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)