Shimla, Sep 10 (PTI) Three more persons died of coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday taking the death toll to 65, while 319 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 8,467, the Health department said.

The number of active cases in the state has now risen to 2,723, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Also Read | Antarvedi Temple Chariot Fire: CBI Probe Recommended by Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Of the latest COVID-19 fatalities in the state, two deaths were reported from Shimla and one from Una, according to Health department data.

The Health department said Solan accounts for 16 of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by Kangra (11), Shimla (10), Mandi (eight), Una (six), Hamirpur and Chamba (five each) and Sirmaur (four).

Also Read | Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Says Tourists Can Visit The Union Territory With COVID-19 Negative Test Report.

Of the 319 new cases, 99 reported from Solan, 66 from Mandi, 57 from Kangra, 35 from Shimla, 21 from Una, 13 from Sirmaur, 12 from Kinnaur, nine from Bilaspur, four from Kullu and three from Chamba, he said.

In Mandi, 42 of the total fresh cases today are from Fermenta Biotech private limited, a district official said.

Meanwhile, 80 more patients -- 21 in Una, 20 in Shimla, 18 in Hamirpur, 11 in Kangra, seven in Chamba, two in Kinnaur and one in Bilaspur -- recovered from the virus.

The total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 5,666, the official said, adding that 11 patients have migrated out of the state.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 599, followed by Kangra (488), Sirmaur (259), Una (254), Hamirpur (169), Shimla (199), Chamba (185), Mandi (230), Bilaspur (165), Kullu (119), Kinnaur (44) and Lahaul-Spiti (12), the Health department data showed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)