Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) Three more coronavirus patients died in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, taking toll to 61 on Tuesday, an official said.

Fifty-one new cases, including three police personnel and two medical staff, tested positive for the virus, taking the number of active cases to 1,130.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir Official Languages Bill Passed by Lok Sabha: Amit Shah Hails Passage Of The Bill, Calls it ‘Momentous Day’.

According to District Magistrate Selva Kumari J, 343 samples were tested and 51 of them were positive.

The number of recoveries rose to 2,965 with 110 more people having recuperated, the official said. PTI

Also Read | India, China Agree to ‘Stop Sending More Troops on Frontline’ Amid LAC Row, Says Joint Statement After Military Talks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)