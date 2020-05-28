India News | 3 More Staff of Delhi LG Office Test Positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Three more employees of the office of Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal have tested positive for COVID-19, a day after a junior assistant was found infected with the novel coronavirus.

Sources said that entire staff members may undergo COVID-19 test in the next few days, since four cases of coronavirus infection have so far emerged at the LG Secretariat.

"Two junior assistants and a sanitation worker tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday," a source told PTI.

Delhi registered a record single-day spike of 1,024 cases on Thursday which took the COVID-19 tally in the national capital to over 16,000 while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 316, authorities said.

This is the first time in Delhi that over 1,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day.

In a bulletin issued on Thursday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 316, and the total number of cases mounted to 16,281.

