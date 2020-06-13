Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | 3 More Test COVID-19 Positive in Chandigarh; Count Rises to 348

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 09:58 PM IST
Chandigarh, Jun 13 (PTI) Chandigarh reported three fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 348 in the Union territory, officials said.

Two girls, aged two and 13 years, were among the new patients, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, 5,839 samples have been taken for testing and 5,459 of them have tested negative, while reports of 34 patients are awaited, it said.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 50 and fatalities at five. 

A total of 295 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

