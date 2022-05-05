Khunti, May 5 (PTI) Three Naxals were arrested with arms and ammunition in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, three members of the outlawed People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were arrested from Rohne-Champabaha forest in Tapkara police station area, they said.

Also Read | Honda City Hybrid e:HEV Launched in India at Rs 19.49 Lakh.

A rifle, three cartridges, three mobile phones and a motorcycle were seized from them, police said.

Among the arrested are Govind Majhi, an active member of PLFI, and his two associates, they said.

Also Read | Jignesh Mevani Gets 3 Months Jail Term Over 2017 Mehsana Rally in Gujarat.

Six cases were pending against Majhi, Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)