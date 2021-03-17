Aizawl, Mar 17 (PTI) Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, pushing the coronavirus tally to 4,442, an official said on Wednesday.

Of the three fresh cases, two were reported from Aizawl district and one from Siaha district, he said.

Two patients have travel history, he said.

The state currently has 15 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,417 people have recovered from the disease.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 10.

A total of 2,43,889 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till date.

The COVID-19 recovery in the state is 99.45 per cent and the infection rate is 1.83 per cent.

Of the total 4,442 COVID-19 cases, Aizawl district reported the highest at 2,910.

Of the 11 districts in the state, Lunglei, Kolasib, Serchhip, Lawngtlai, Mamit, Khawzawl and Hnahthial are COVID- 19 free as of now.

Meanwhile, the state Immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said a total of 48,530 people, including 14.942 senior citizens and 1,408 people with comorbidities, have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far.

She said that 10,157 health care workers and 451 frontline workers have already received the second dose of the vaccine.

