Hamirpur, Nov 21 (PTI) Three people were on Monday sworn in as members of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, officials said here.

P C Akela, Professor P K Vaidya, and Rakesh Bhardwaj were administered the oath of office by HPSSC Chairman Dr Sanjay Thakur, they said.

These new members of the commission were appointed by the BJP-ruled state government earlier but their swearing-in was put on hold by the Election Commission due to the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh.

They were administered the oath on Monday following a nod by the poll body, the officials added.

