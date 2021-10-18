New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday said three new sites have been identified for the construction of mohalla clinics in the Seemapuri constituency here, and the PWD has been directed to complete the work in next two months.

A statement quoting Gautam, who is MLA from Seemapuri, also said 1,767 CCTV cameras have been installed in the area and remaining will be installed in a month's time.

He issued these directions during a meeting held to take stock of development works in Seemapuri assembly constituency.

Gautam has asked the officials of the Public Works Department to set a tentative deadline for the construction of mohalla clinics at identified sites.

"The construction process should be completed in the next two months without any delay. To save time, we should also explore the possibility of implementing the new design of mohalla clinics like the shipping container model as it is more cost-effective and time-saving," the statement quoting the minister said.

The meeting was attended by officials of the DDA, PWD, CDMO Shahdara among others. Gautam raised the long-pending issue of encroachment of DDA land for illegal occupation.

The minister also said the problem of illegal encroachment in the area should be resolved at the earliest by the Delhi Development Authority and all pending projects should be completed in the next two to three months.

Gautam asked PWD officials to complete the process of installation of pending CCTVs cameras at the earliest.

Till now, a total of 1,767 CCTVs have been installed in Seemapuri assembly constituency. PWD is the nodal agency to install CCTVs across 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi.

According to PWD officials, the government intends to install 2000 CCTVs in each assembly constituency in the first phase.

"PWD officials assured the minister that within one month it will complete the installation of all the pending cameras of the first phase," the statement said.

