Jammu, Apr 11 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested three notorious criminals and recovered arms and ammunition from them in the border belt of Jammu district, officials said.

A police team while on patrolling duty in R S Pura rounded up the three suspects, Sandeep Kumar alias Shotu, Amrik Singh and Jasbir Singh alias Kaka, they said.

Two sharp-edged weapons, a ‘desi katta' and a live bullet were recovered from their possession, police said.

A case was registered at the R S Pura Police Station in this regard, they said.

Police added that the accused were evading arrests in connection with other crime cases.

