Etah (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed after their motorcycle collided with a police jeep on Etah-Shikohabad road Friday night, police said.

The accident took place when the police jeep was on night patrol and hit the motorcycle in Rijor police station area, killing a couple and their son.

The jeep, after hitting the bike, overturned into a roadside ditch, resulting in injuries to three policemen who have been admitted to the district hospital.

SSP Uday Shankar, who reached the district hospital, told reporters the police jeep was on night patrol duty when the accident took place.

The three bike-borne people were rushed to the district hospital where they succumbed to injuries, the officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Amit (40), his wife and son, sources said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

