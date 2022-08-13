Hoshiarpur (Pb), Aug 13 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed and four people injured as their car collided head on with a truck, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place near Satnaur village, about 36 kilometers from here, on Friday evening.

Also Read | VLC Media Player Banned by Indian Govt; Website And VLC Download Link Blocked in India.

The family hailed from Pinjore in Haryana's Panchkula district and was travelling towards Hoshiarpur.

Police identified the deceased as Ravinder Singh (40), his wife Divya and one-year-old Jaivik.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Karnataka Police Launch Manhunt To Nab Tamil Nadu Industrialist Who Raped Techie at Luxury Hotel Room On Pretext of Business Meeting.

The injured Harjeet Kaur (54), Saurav (33), Sachnoor Singh (6) and Geetu (32) were admitted to the civil hospital in Garhshankar, they said.

Jaivik was Saurav's son, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)