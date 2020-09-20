Rangia (Assam), Sep 20 (PTI) A college teacher, his wife and their daughter were killed when their car was hit by a speeding train while crossing railway tracks in Kamrup district of Assam on Sunday, police said.

The car was hit by a Bongaigaon-bound train on the Guwahati-Jogighopa line near Garoimari when it was crossing the tracks instead of using the underpass, which is inundated with waist-deep water for the last several days.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Jalil, a faculty of the Assamese department at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed College, his wife Saniara Begum and their 12-year-old daughter Afrin Akhtar, police said.

"The younger daughter, who is just four-year-old, is injured and she is being treated at a hospital now," they added.

After the accident, irate locals staged a protest against the railway authorities and demanded action.

