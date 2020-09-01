Imphal (Manipur) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday informed that three sub-deputy collectors (SDCs) have been suspended for their alleged involvement in registering fake beneficiaries under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in Bishnupur district.

"Suspended three SDCs for registering fake beneficiaries under the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme in Bishnupur District. The Government won't tolerate this kind of devious act," Singh tweeted.

Also Read | Candidates Arrive at TCS ION Digital Zone in Ahmedabad For ZEE Main: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on September 1, 2020.

According to an official order, disciplinary proceedings against Robert Okram, LA/SDC, Bishnupur, Salam Bimoljit Singh, LA/SDC (Headquarter) DC's office, and Rahina Sahni, LA/SDC, Lilong are being conducted for alleged involvement in registering fake beneficiaries under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in Bishnupur district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)