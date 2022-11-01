New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): The Customs Air Intelligent Unit, Delhi recently booked three passengers, allegedly smuggling gold worth more than Rs 2 crores concealed in the pockets of a body shaper belt in the Indira Gandhi International Airport, officials said.

The case pertains to October 27, Acting on a tip-off, the air customs at IGI intercepted three passengers and recovered seven rectangular-shaped pouches, following a detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passengers.

Also Read | WhatsApp Bans Over 26 Lakh 'Bad' Accounts in India As Amended IT Rules Take Shape.

"Seven rectangular shaped pouches containing chemical paste appearing to be gold totally weighing 7.763 Kgs (including packing material) which were concealed in the pockets of the body shaper belt kept in the handbag were recovered, 6637 grams of gold was extracted from the said paste which was moulded into 19 uneven rectangular shaped bars of gold having tariff value of more than Rs 2,95,68,432," the Joint Commissioner of Customs (IGI) said in a statement.

The passengers arrested arrived at T-3, IGI Airport, New Delhi from Sharjah, UAE by Flight No. G9 463 on October 27.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Will Give Non-BJP Government Under Rahul Gandhi's Leadership, Says President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The gold has been seized and the passengers have been arrested under sections of the Customs Act, of 1962.

The police investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)