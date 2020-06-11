India News | 3 People Arrested for Poisoning Water Tanker in Ludhiana's Quarantine Centre
Agency News ANI| Jun 11, 2020 09:45 PM IST
Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 11 (ANI): Punjab police on Thursday arrested three people for mixing poison in water tanker of a quarantine centre in Ludhiana, meant for police personnel.
"Police had arrested the brother of one of the accused earlier, initial inquiry suggests they did it to take revenge," said Arshpreet K Grewal, SHO Basti Jodhewal.
More information is awaited. (ANI)
