Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 11 (ANI): Punjab police on Thursday arrested three people for mixing poison in water tanker of a quarantine centre in Ludhiana, meant for police personnel.

"Police had arrested the brother of one of the accused earlier, initial inquiry suggests they did it to take revenge," said Arshpreet K Grewal, SHO Basti Jodhewal.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

