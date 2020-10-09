Howrah (WB), Oct 9 (PTI) Three persons, arrested for allegedly indulging in arson during the BJP's 'March to Nabanna' programme, were remanded to police custody by a court in West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday.

The other five persons arrested in connection with Thursday's protest programme were sent to judicial remand for three days by the chief judicial magistrate of Howrah.

Also Read | TRP Data Scam: Mumbai Police Summon Republic TV CFO Shiva Sundaram, Ad World Honchos.

The court sent BJP leader Priyanku Pandey, his private security Balwinder Singh and Anand Sonkar to three days' police custody on a prayer by the prosecution.

The three have been variously charged under sections of the Arms Act, Disaster Management Act for violating regulations related to the COVID-19 pandemic, arson and illegal congregation.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 12,134 COVID-19 Cases, 302 Deaths in Single Day; Coronavirus Cases Cross 15 Lakh-Mark, Fatality Toll Reaches 39,732.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)