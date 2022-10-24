Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was killed allegedly by three persons following a scuffle over staring at one of them in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday near a restaurant in Matunga area following which the three accused were arrested, he said.

The deceased, who was with a friend, had a scuffle with the accused over staring at one of them, he said.

The accused allegedly hit the victim on his head with a belt, punched and kicked him and also hurled abuses, the official said.

The victim collapsed on the spot. He was rushed to a civic-run hospital where he was declared dead before admission, he said.

The Shahu Nagar police later arrested the three accused and registered a case against them on the charge of murder and other offences, the official said.

