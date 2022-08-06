Gurugram, Aug 6 (PTI) Three police personnel, including a lady head constable, were injured after the family members of an accused attacked them in Rithoj ki Dhani village, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday when the personnel had gone to the village to arrest the accused named Mohit in an attempt to murder case.

"When we reached the house of the accused his father Santram, brother Pankaj, mother Santosh and wife of Mohit and Pankaj were standing at the gate while Mohit was inside the house. When we ask for a search of house, Santram, father of Mohit threatened us," the ASI who was among the attacked personnel said.

"When the police team forcibly entered inside, Mohit's brother Pankaj started abusing us and blocked the way to stair and in meantime Mohit jumped back from the roof and fled away. More cops called on spot and Pankaj was detained," the ASI said in his complaint," he continued.

Later, Ravindra, uncle of the accused along with his wife came in a Creta car there and abused the police team.

"They together beat up me, another ASI and a lady head constable. They also tore my uniform and even made an attempt to snatch the government weapon carbine. When other policemen tried to intervene, they were also beaten up and finally all the accused fled from the spot," the ASI added.

Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against five family members and two others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bhondsi police station.

"All the family members and the main accused are absconding from the village. Our teams are conducting raids at suspected places and the accused will be nabbed soon," said inspector Devender Kumar, SHO of Bhondsi police station.

