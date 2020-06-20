Jammu, Jun 20 (PTI) Three Punjab residents were arrested on Saturday after 32.9 kg of poppy straw was recovered from their truck near here, police said.

A police team intercepted the Punjab-bound truck at Jhajjar Kotli on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and found its number plate replaced with a Jammu and Kashmir registration number, a police official said.

He said a thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 32.9 kg of poppy straw which was concealed in a specially designed cavity inside the vehicle.

Truck driver Amanpreet Singh, co-driver Hira Singh and helper Lovepreet Singh, all residents of Gurdaspur in Punjab, were arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the spokesperson said.

