Idukki (Ker), Mar 2 (PTI) Three teenage boys, who were part of a tour programme organised by their school, drowned in a river in this hilly district on Thursday, police said.

The incident was reported from Valiya Parakkutti area under the Munnar police station limit.

According to police, a team of 30 students and their three teachers from a public school at Manjapra near Angamaly in Ernakulam district reached the spot at around 2.30 pm today as part of their tour programme.

Five students, all aged 14, fell into a pit in the river while trying to take bath in it.

Hearing the cries of the students, jeep drivers and locals reached the spot and pulled them out of the water. The children were rushed to the hospital in nearby Adimaly, but three could not be revived, police said.

