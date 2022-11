Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19 (ANI): Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh on Saturday said the BJP government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had recruited three transgender persons as government school teachers.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the state education minister said, "We have recruited three transgender persons as government teachers."

The minister further informed that 1 per cent teaching posts in government schools across the state has been reserved for the transgender community.

"One per cent of teaching jobs has been reserved for the (transgender) community by the government in Karnataka," Nagesh added. (ANI)

