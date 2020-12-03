Lucknow, Dec 3 (PTI) Three members of a wedding band were electrocuted when a decorative canopy they were carrying came in contact with a power transformer near here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Ranikheda village in Kakori area of Lucknow district late on Wednesday night, police said.

Kamal (32), Raju (42) and Jagdish (50) were part of the wedding procession when the canopy, decorated with lights, accidently touched a transformer on the way. They suffered serious burns and were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared them dead, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police added.

