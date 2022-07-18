Noida, Jul 18 (PTI) Three men, accused of looting money from a collection agent at gunpoint last week, were arrested by the police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida after a gunfight, officials said on Monday.

The police also found out that the collection agent had initially alleged that he was looted of Rs 1.50 lakh on July 11 while after investigation it emerged that the loot amount was Rs 17,500, the officials said.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Female NEET Candidate Asked To Remove Underwear During Medical Entrance Examination.

"On the basis of an information, the local Dadri police station officials intercepted the trio near the Maicha underpass on Sunday night. A gunfight broke out between the two sides after which the trio was arrested," a police spokesperson said.

Those held have been identified as Rohit (24), Vikas (20) and Alam (26), the official said, adding they have been engaged in similar crimes in Greater Noida and Aligarh in the past also.

Also Read | Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G & Oppo Reno8 5G Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

The police said they have seized two illegal firearms from the possession of the trio and impounded their motorcycle.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)