Ranchi, Apr 15 (PTI) Three women were killed in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Monday morning as the pick-up van on which they were travelling collided with a tractor after hitting the road median, police said.

The accident happened in the Ratu Chatti area, they said.

Also Read | Gurugram: Rs 25,000 Fine Slapped on Ardee Mall in Sector 52 for Violating Solid Waste Management Norms.

The women were on the way to a waterbody for rituals on the occasion of the Chaiti Chhath festival, said Shashibhusan Chaudhary, the inspector of Ratu police station.

"The three women died on the spot," he said.

Also Read | Thane: Bangladeshi Girl Abducts Boy of Dombivili Man Who Sold Her Along With Her Mother and Aunt for Sex Work, Caught.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)