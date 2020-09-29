Aizawl, Sep 29 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition and arrested three persons near the India-Bangladesh border in Mizoram's Mamit district, an officer of the paramilitary force said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, BSF personnel seized 28 AK-47 rifles, and one AK-74 and US-made carbine each along with 7,894 ammunition rounds from two vehicles near South Phuldungsei village in West Phaileng tehsil on Monday night, he said.

An amount of Rs 39,020 in cash and other articles were also seized, he said.

Three persons, residents of Aizawl, have been arrested while transporting the arms and ammunition, the officer said.

The accused persons have been handed over to the state police and their interrogation is underway, he said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Lalhuapzauva (56), Vanlalruata (25) and Liansanga (46), the officer said, adding they lived in various localities in Aizawl.

"Preliminary questioning during a joint interrogation by BSF and the state police suggested the trio lived in rented houses in Aizawl and one of them is from Myanmar," Mizoram Deputy Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) John Neihlaia told PTI.

However, it is yet to be ascertained whether they belong to any armed outfit, he added.

