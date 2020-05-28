India News | 30 Groups in India Trying to Develop Coronavirus Vaccines, Many Working at Good Pace: PSA VijayRaghavan

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Nearly 30 groups in India, ranging from big industry players to individual academics, are trying to develop vaccines to fight coronavirus, Principal Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan said on Thursday.

Of these 30, 20 are working at a good pace, he said.

Also Read | Coronavirus Recovery Rate in Punjab Stands at 91%, Highest Among All States And UTs.

"About 30 groups in India, big industry to individual academics are trying to develop vaccines to fight COVID-19 of which 20 are keeping a good pace," VijayRaghavan said at a media briefing.

He said vaccine development currently takes nearly 10 years, but the aim the world over is to find a vaccine for coronavirus in a year.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Two Municipal Corporators From Thane Test Positive for COVID-19.

He said designing new drugs is a "very very big challenge" and just like a vaccine it takes a very long time.

"Most attempts fail and thus you have to try a lot," he said.

VijayRaghavan said the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and the AICTE have also embarked on a drug discovery hackathon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)