New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Thirty states and union territories have set up Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and 67,669 projects have been registered till July 23 under the central real estate law, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In a written response to a question, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said that 70,601 complaints have been disposed of by respective state Real Estate Regulatory Authorities till July 23, 2021.

Also Read | Honor X20 5G Teased on Weibo, To Be Launched on August 12, 2021.

He also said that 52,284 agents have been registered during the same period under RERA.

Under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, all states are mandated to constitute their respective real estate regulator RERA, which provides proper protection to home buyers.

Also Read | Kishore Kumar 92nd Birth Anniversary: Ayushmann Khurrana Pays Musical Tribute to His Idol and ‘Immortal Artiste’ Kishore Da (Watch Video).

"As per the information provided by various Real Estate Regulatory Authorities, as on 23rd July, 2021, 67,669 Real Estate Projects and 52,284 Real Estate Agents have been registered under RERA," the minister said.

According to RERA provisions, real estate projects and real estate agents are required to get registered with real estate regulatory authority of the states and union territories concerned.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)