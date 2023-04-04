Shimla, Apr 4 (PTI) As many as 30 units of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) are in the red while two cafes at Sadhupul and Parwanoo had to be closed after the pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri told Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.

In response to a question by Congress' Sudhir Sharama, Agnihotri said the hotels in the perpetual red included those located at Dharamsala, Manali, Shimla, Kullu Chail, Kufri, Kalpa, Palampur, Keylong, Pongdam, Parwanoo, Chamba, Nurpur, Chindi, Rampur, Fagu, Rohru, Mandi and Kyarighat.

The government would take a policy decision regarding leasing out these units, he said.

Replying to supplementary questions, Agnihotri said that Angler Bungalow Hotel at Katrain in Kullu district was leased out on April 8,2021 and the HPTDC has got more than Rs 3.54 lakh as lease money.

In reply to a question by Devendra Kumar Bhutto (Congress), Agnihotri told the house that 2,73,34,891 fish seeds were put in reservoirs, rivers and rivulets in the state from 2020 to January 31, 2023 and fish production from Gobind Sagar, Koldam, Pongdam, Chamera dam and Ranjit Sagar Dam was 605.44 MT in 2020-21, 601 MT in 2021-22 and 503 MT in 2022-23 till February 28.

Agnihotri informed Bhuvneshwar Gaur (Congress) that the ADB (Asian Development Bank) has approved a sum of Rs 1,311.20 crore for the tourism development plan for the state.

The plan envisages setting up of ice skating and roller skating rinks and a wellness centre at Manali at a cost of Rs 85 crore, Rs 3.54 crore eco-tourism park at Kothi.

It also includes developing a parking space for HRTC and Volvo buses at Potato ground at Rs 24.92 crore, creating wayside amenities and parking at a cost of Rs 7.36 crore at South Portal of Atal Rohtang tunnel and Rs 7.50 crore for plying eco-friendly buses for Atal Rohtang Tunnel.

