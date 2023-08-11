Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): A 30-year-old man was shot at by unidentified bike-borne miscreants outside his residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, police said on Friday.

The victim was identified as Anuj Chowdhary.

Chaudhary was allegedly attacked by unknown assailants on motorcycles while he was taking a walk outside his apartment. He was immediately taken to the hospital, but unfortunately, he passed away during treatment, the police said.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Moradabad, Hemraj Meena said, “The family members of the victim have filed a complaint and a case has been registered against two men, Amit Chaudhary and Aniket.”

Further investigation is underway, he added.

More details are awaited.

Earlier, an advocate was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district, the police said on Monday.

According to officials, the incident took place at Nekrahi village under Kotwali Dehat police station area of Sultanpur district on Sunday evening.

Advocate Azad was at a tea stall with his brother, identified as Munavvar, at 7.00 pm, when a group of unidentified people came in an SUV and started firing at them. (ANI)

