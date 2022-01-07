Thane (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): A 30-year-old man was found dead in the Masunda pond near the Gadkari auditorium in Maharashtra's Thane, police said on Friday.

Police informed that the body was taken out of the pond by a fire brigade team and later handed over to Thane's Naupada police.

"The victim has been identified as Baburao Prahlad Sawant, a resident of Mumbai's Chembur area, police added.

Naupada police registered a case under ADR and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

